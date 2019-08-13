Indecent and inhumane, Trumps treatment of immigrants also makes no economic sense

My father was an immigrant almost a century ago. He and his mother struggled after his father died. Many years later, offering a rare memory from his boyhood, he described indignities inflicted by the ruling class of a small New England town when he and his mother had to ask for relief, what today would be derided as “welfare.” That was before one of the richest countries in the world became, as a matter of policy, one of the most decent and humane, providing for those in need while welcoming the tired and the poor of the world. That generation, my father’s generation, many of them immigrants or their children, became known as the Greatest Generation.