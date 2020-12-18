Nobody asked but that was definitely duende on the field with Lamar Jackson on Monday | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but the McGrath inquiry is baffling. Why did Maryland legislators put Roy McGrath, the governor’s former chief of staff, through nearly four hours of questioning when he had no intention of cooperating with them? McGrath invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination 170 times while members of an oversight committee asked about the $238,000 payout he received from his previous job as director of the quasi-public Maryland Environmental Service. So he negotiated a sweet severance for himself from the MES before moving to Gov. Larry Hogan’s staff. That’s questionable — as are some expenses he submitted — but was it illegal? Why doesn’t McGrath just defend the severance? As for the legislators: If they think this matter is worth exhaustive investigation, they should just turn it over to the state prosecutor.