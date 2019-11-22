By itself, it’s not strong, but coupled with ground cameras, it can be. [With constant aerial surveillance], when a murder happens, we get to see the suspect walking, then crossing a street, then racing away. Detectives know almost exactly what time the murder happens, right? So, you overlay the ground cameras, and now you know that [the suspect] was under Camera 52 at 2:21 pm, and you can see that, at 2:27 pm, he was under camera 49, and then from 2:30 to 2:35 he was congregating under camera 101. So the detectives go directly to each of those cameras; they get two minutes of footage and they watch it. Juries need concrete, razzle-dazzle evidence like this. Cameras don’t lie, is what juries will tell you.