On squeegee kids at busy intersections: Smith has not formed a complete plan yet, but appreciates the urgency as the city continues to get complaints about the kids from commuters and local businesses. “I recently saw two officers parked on President Street, presumably to deter squeegee kids,” he says. “That’s not a good use of their time. This is a health and human services issue, not a policing issue. This is an African-American male engagement issue. If we know their parents are addicts, that every penny they take into the house they have to hide because it’s going to get stolen … that’s a health and human services issue. The first approach shouldn’t be a police officer.