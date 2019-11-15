You know you’re from Baltimore if . . .

You know that the legendary journalist H.L. Mencken was a native Baltimorean, and you take pride in knowing that he wrote this in the Baltimore Evening Sun in 1920: “As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”