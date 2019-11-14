For millions of white Americans who hated the Obama presidency, who despise talk of gun regulation, who resent identity politics and the demographic changes taking place across the country, that’s what elections now seem to represent: an opportunity to “own the libs.” This is visceral stuff that explains why, in the time of Trump, things are so upside down. People (farmers, coal miners, people with either limited health insurance or none at all) vote against their own best interests. Faith-inspired principles and traditional conservative ideals — honesty, family values, fiscal prudence, sober realism toward Russia — seem unimportant to these Republicans.