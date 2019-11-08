Nobody asked me, but his constant shilling for Trump, defending every aspect of this mind-numbing presidency, has flushed away whatever credibility Rep. Andy Harris had. Even in this prickly age of hyper-partisanship, an elected official of any party, particularly a representative with a safe seat, needs to be able to discern right from wrong, and say which end is up. Maryland’s lone Republican in Congress, Harris told a Carroll County town hall he would need evidence that Trump “committed a serious crime” to support impeachment. But, at this point, after so much shameless shilling, it’s not clear that Harris and other congressional Republicans would even consider shooting someone in Times Square an impeachable offense.