The late playwright August Wilson ventured into the region of ghosts in his Pittsburgh cycle of plays. His 10th and final play, “Radio Golf,” is currently at Everyman Theater, and this story of 1990s urban redevelopment, class and politics comes with the same haunting sense of loss. An old house, slated for demolition to make way for a new development, becomes the subject of dispute. The house is at 1839 Wylie Avenue, in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, the home of Aunt Ester, the spiritual center of Wilson’s stories over time. Saving the old house becomes the cause of the developer, who discovers his soul in the process. Tearing it down remains the priority of his business partner, who puts profits over preserving the past. The relevance to 2019 Baltimore is right there on stage.