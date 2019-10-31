Last winter, a young man who works at the Maryland Institute College of Art started talking with squeegee boys who worked near MICA, at Mount Royal and North avenues. Kai Crosby-Singleton is community liaison for MICA’s Office of Strategic Initiatives. He observed the squeegee boys, all of whom are black, being verbally abused with racial epithets as they tried to earn some bucks cleaning windshields. He got to know the kids by name — Taetae, Leroy, Khalil, Michael, Adrian, Keyon and Deauntae — and learned about their lives. Some had been recruited into the drug trade but resisted and took up the squeegee instead. Most just needed money for food and their cell phones.