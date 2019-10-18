Trump’s impulsive action might have led to unnecessary bloodshed. It might have been a craven or mindless betrayal of a recent ally in a costly but important fight against terrorism. It might have sent the abandoned Kurds to our rivals for help. It might represent victory for dictators in Damascus and Moscow, might unleash new terrorism, might give Iran confidence to expand its influence in the region. It might be a demoralizing, infuriating blow to American troops who fought with the Kurds against ISIS, then helped maintain a fragile peace in northeastern Syria.