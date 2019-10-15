I write from Maryland, where there’s a high concentration of federal workers (about 144,000 of them, according to governing.com), including thousands who work at the National Security Agency at Fort Meade. While there have been troubling and sometimes illegal practices within the spy agency, and elsewhere in the federal government, the idea that a cabal could form, collaborate with the military and pull off a coup is absurd. And yet conspiracy theories bounce around the right-wing echo chamber. Moreover, on the local and state levels, it’s been the common practice of conservative pundits and politicians to bad-mouth public employees, particularly school teachers, and to generally view government as intrusive, obstructive or incompetent. This has been going on for decades.