And so it is a huge challenge, more than we appreciate: getting information about the violent crime that occurs in the streets, gathering evidence to make a case that sticks, getting witnesses to testify and to do so in a manner that convinces a jury. A constitutionally sound arrest and search, a plea bargain and a sentence that gets a violent person off the street for a while — sometimes, if not most times, that’s the best that can be expected. I am not making excuses for citizens who refuse to help the police or for the police or for prosecutors. I am merely describing a reality that is generally understood around here.