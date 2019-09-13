In Trump crackdown on immigrants and refugees, America loses its way

I do not believe in open borders, but I also understand that desperate people seek our help; they have done so throughout our history. I understand that the law must prevail, but I can’t trust that a president who demonizes immigrants will “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” Rather, the law has been twisted, and the full force of the federal government brought to bear, to stop helpless people from seeking sanctuary and better lives in our country. And so a new American legacy has emerged. We appear to have reached the border, and we are about to cross into a country as cruel and as selfish as it is powerful and prosperous.