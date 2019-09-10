Undermining science and government vigilance are hallmarks of the Trump presidency

In those days, forecasting the nation’s weather was still a science in development. At first a responsibility of the military, the weather service became a civilian agency under the Department of Agriculture in 1890. Ten years later, as the Galveston hurricane developed, the U.S. Weather Bureau was still building a network of communications, primarily by telegraph. And there were other reasons why Galveston did not have enough warning about what was coming its way. Historians say American meteorologists ignored reports from their counterparts in Cuba and got the storm track wrong. By the time they realized the hurricane was roaring west, instead of north, it was too late.