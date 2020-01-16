April 1, 2019: Pugh takes a paid leave of absence as mayor in the midst of the Healthy Holly scandal. City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young takes over as ex officio mayor, promising to be a “stabilizing force” in City Hall. He expresses no interest in running for mayor in 2020. “I am interested in being president of City Council,” he says. “I thought, at one time, the mayor’s office was something I wanted. But I love being City Council president. That job is one of the best jobs you can have in city government.” He later adds: “I’m just going to do this [mayoralty] as a placeholder. I will be running for the president of the City Council of Baltimore.”