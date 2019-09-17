On the anniversary of the bloodiest day in American history, a sunrise visit to the ghosts of Antietam

We wanted to be there at the moment the vicious battle started — dawn on Sept. 17, 1862, in the second year of the Civil War — so we might see the approach of daylight. We arrived in Sharpsburg about 6 a.m., almost an hour before sunrise and the moment when Union soldiers came through the corn. I imagined that, in the hour before the horror, they heard what I heard, the constant chirp of crickets and little more. “I began to feel wretchedly faint of heart, for it seemed timely that the coming of battle meant my certain death,” a private in the Virginia infantry later wrote.