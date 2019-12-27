That’s not speculation from a distance. It comes from hearing many stories over many years. But, if I’ve learned anything about drug addiction or alcoholism in Our City of Perpetual Recovery, it’s that the illness is not the start of the story. Talk to almost anyone who looks for heroin or pills every day, no matter the risks to health, and you hear stories so tragic and bleak — about poverty, violence, dysfunction, failure and bad luck — you’re amazed that the man or woman telling the story is still alive.