In Baltimore, someone shoots, someone falls, and the cops get there first. | COMMENTARY

“He’s going to make it,” someone from the surgical team told Coursey, and then it was back to shift duty for the young officer. Torres went back to his detail. Detectives took over the shooting investigation. There have been no arrests in the case, and we all know how that goes by now. Even when they lay dying, some shooting victims refuse to tell the police anything about their killers or why they were shot. And some, like the man from Cumberland Street, refuse to help the cops even as the cops help save their lives.