Behind the front lines, props to Baltimore’s arabbers, among others, for distributing face masks to ward off the virus | COMMENTARY

Obviously, by now, the record shows that, throughout the country, there was not enough mask wearing, not enough social distancing and not enough leadership at the top to set an early and firm approach to the worst public health crisis in a century. More should have been done and could have been done back in the winter and spring. That the U.S. failed to control the virus — and that the virus exacted such a heavy toll from one of the world’s most advanced nations — will stand through history as evidence of the chaotic political climate of the Trump era.