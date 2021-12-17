Dan Rodricks: | Faith and the art of chainsaw carving in rural Maryland | COMMENTARY

“Saw a man do it at a fair in West Virginia,” Wilt said, when I asked how he got into carving animal figures with a chain saw. That was 20 years ago, just over the line in West Virginia. Wilt watched and decided he could do what he saw the fellow at the fair do. I took that to mean he’s self taught, that one day he stood a 4-foot section of tree trunk on end, woke up his chain saw and gave carving a go. He’s been earning a living this way ever since and seems to take pride in his work, though he didn’t use those words. In fact, when I complimented him on some of the pieces in his roadside showroom, Wilt didn’t respond. We went back outside and I shot video and stills of him bringing a bear out of wood. During a lull in the carving, as the chain saw idled, I told Wilt he was an artist.