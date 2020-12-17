13-year-old arrested in Baltimore murder a reminder of our underlying conditions | COMMENTARY

There are many ways to measure the quality of life in this country — whether we have free and fair elections (we do, and just did), whether there is generally good access to consumer goods and food (there is), whether there is a safety net for the elderly and disabled (there is). But then there’s the rest of it, our underlying conditions — the violent, despairing, sick, addicted, poor, homeless, divided, misinformed, uninformed, unfulfilled and angry America that bleeds or screams into the news every day.