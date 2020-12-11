Finishing Elijah’s work: House passes Cummings bill to address lack of diversity in cancer research | COMMENTARY

The reluctance of Black people to take part in new or experimental treatments — and the reasons for that — have been well documented. There’s a long history of heinous experiments on Black people, the most infamous being the Tuskegee syphilis study conducted by the U.S. Public Health Service from the 1930s into the 1960s. Some 600 Black men in Macon County, Alabama took part in a study of “the natural history of untreated syphilis,” though no one ever told them the purpose of the study. Two-thirds of the men had been diagnosed with syphilis but received no treatment for it, even after penicillin became the go-to drug for the disease in 1947. Nearly 130 men died from syphilis or related complications during the Tuskegee study.