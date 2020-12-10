Want to save your favorite restaurant? Order takeout. Dr. Fauci calls it a “neighborly obligation.”

There’s a lot of talk about restaurants again because Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, his first full day on the job, ordered those in the city to cease indoor and outdoor dining as of Friday at 5 p.m. The city health commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, backed him up. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, advises taking out rather than eating in; he says he considers support of restaurants in this tough time “a neighborly obligation.” A federal study published in September said adults who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to have reported dining recently at a restaurant than were those with negative results.