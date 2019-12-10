But look where impeachment will take us — from the House of Representatives, where truth mattered (at least to Democrats), to the Senate, where truth appears to mean nothing at all (to the Republican majority). Not a single congressional Republican has publicly acknowledged that Trump abused his powers by demanding that Ukraine dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son. Instead, they claim Trump is a victim of a partisan conspiracy —there’s that word again — to run him out of office. They proliferate Trump’s smears of the Bidens, and they keep repeating the bogus claim that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election on behalf of Hillary Clinton.