Baltimoreans: This is not your grandmother’s City Council | COMMENTARY

If you missed some of these items, you’re excused because, in addition to the council that took office in December 2016, Baltimore had a new mayor, Catherine Pugh. Though she deserves credit for some things — a $52 million fund to support projects and businesses in neglected neighborhoods, for instance — she brought more disgrace to the city as it was trying to emerge from a period of unrest, unremitting violence and uneven leadership. A lot of what the council accomplished was likely overshadowed by the “Healthy Holly” scandal.