Paul Sarbanes: The Senate needs more like him today | COMMENTARY

With his appointments, President Donald Trump has managed to place more than 200 relatively young judges on federal courts, as well as three justices on the Supreme Court. The vast majority of appointments have been considered qualified by the American Bar Association, though clearly most of these judges are stridently conservative, a condition that many Americans to the left and center consider disqualifying (because stridency, from the left or right, subverts the ideal of judicial integrity.) At least 10 of Trump’s nominees were considered unqualified by the standards of the ABA. (One of them had never tried a case.)