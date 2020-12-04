For Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s next mayor, a little advice and some big ideas | COMMENTARY

When you take the oath on Tuesday, you’ll face the kind of challenges I would compare to those that confronted two previous mayors — Robert B. McLane, who was your age, 36, at the time the great fire of 1904 destroyed downtown, and Thomas J. D’Alesandro III, who was just a little older, 39, at the time of the 1968 riots. You’ll be the second mayor during the coronavirus pandemic, assuming office as the number of infections and deaths rise and as businesses continue to be battered or shuttered. You’ll have your hands full getting through the winter and spring, making the city budget work, keeping your citizens safe, helping businesses recover from the recession.