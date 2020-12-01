Father Richard Lawrence: The Baltimore priest who vowed to go to jail to defend the right of the homeless to a night’s sleep | COMMENTARY

There were negotiations with the city and the archdiocese to come up with a wise but compassionate management plan for the park. “It was very intense,” says Colleen McCahill, St. Vincent’s pastoral associate who previously served as president of the parish council. The decision in 2009 to close the park for a couple of months, erect a fence around it and establish new rules recognized that some of those camping there had engaged in criminal behavior. While an ardent defender of his church’s mission to help the homeless, Lawrence drew lines. Prostitution, drug use and drug dealing would not be tolerated. People could sleep in the park at night, but they had to leave each morning and take their belongings with them.