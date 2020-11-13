Thanksgiving 2020: The pandemic revives our desire to gather just as we’re told not to | COMMENTARY

The sociologist Ray Oldenburg wrote about the decline of gatherings in his book, “The Great Good Place.” (The book was published in 1989, a few years before the internet was widely available.) He mourned the loss of conversation in coffee shops, saloons and hair salons. He concluded that, with the growth of suburbia, millions of Americans had slipped into a two-stop model of existence: work and home, with no regular stop in between. For all its perceived benefits, including privacy, suburban life could not provide easy, daily contact with people who are not co-workers and not family, but friends and acquaintances who tell us stories and keep our spirits up.