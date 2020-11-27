New owners of a Baltimore Christmas house: Could you please leave the lights on? | COMMENTARY

I am a permanent postulant when it comes to holiday displays. My greatest creation was some 20 years ago and not very good. It involved an old Oriental rug and a train set. I called it the Oriental Express. There were snowy mountains and lots of lights, a Santa helicopter, a one-horse open sleigh without a horse, a swarm of toys and animated figures, all on top of a round banquet table in the garage. I roasted chestnuts on an open fire in the driveway. We drew quite a crowd, including some guy named Tony from New York who, upon hearing that I had cooked baccala, a traditional Italian fish dish for Christmas Eve, went into my house and ate half of it while I was outside entertaining neighbors.