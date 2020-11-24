Thanksgiving 2020: Counting simple gifts in a tough year for everybody | COMMENTARY

As years go, 2020 will live in infamy because so many of our fellow Americans died from a disease caused by the coronavirus. If this were not the 21st Century, if we did not live in an advanced society capable of limiting the ravages of a virus, we would be a nation in dutiful mourning, accepting cruel fate and placing wreaths on graves. Instead, we mix anger with mourning because our leadership failed early in responding to the threat and the virus has taken a heavier toll than it should have. We give thanks for being Americans, but now know, if we didn’t already, that our country is far from exceptional, both by its choice of president these last four years and by our national performance against the worst pandemic in a century.