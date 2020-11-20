All is not lost, fellow Americans. Most of us can still discern facts from foolishness. | COMMENTARY

And I’ll tell you something: Lawyers get smeared as a sleazy lot, but those I’ve personally known in Maryland over a long journalism career would never do what Giuliani has been doing for Trump. Those I’ve known are sharp, serious, interesting, well-read people who care about their profession. I’ve known prosecutors, defense lawyers, civil litigators, corporate counsel. I can’t think of one who would stand in front of a microphone and say ridiculous things.