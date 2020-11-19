Among GTTF settlements, $1 million for recovery from ‘trauma by cop’ | COMMENTARY

It needs to be noted that, on Oct. 12, 2007, The Sun published a report of the incident that reflected Rayam’s lies. Our story was based on what a police spokesman told us at the time, as is normally the case in the immediate aftermath of such an incident. So we reported that the officer involved in the incident had identified himself to the driver, that the driver had sped off and that the officer had become “caught in the vehicle and was dragged several hundred feet before firing his gun and grazing Gough in the neck.”