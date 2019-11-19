“We have to make sure we have the right leadership in City Hall before we discuss who the police commissioner is going to be. I think Commissioner Harrison’s heart is in the right place. I think anyone who meets him will know he cares and has a big heart. I don’t think you’re ever going to agree with somebody 100% of the time. I think we really need to focus strategically, in the [two areas] that are really problematic. I would certainly like to see a little bit more intensity. I do like the commissioner. But I didn’t like hearing seven to eight years. No, no, no. We’re going to do everything we can today to make it better than yesterday.”