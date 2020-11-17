Robes for judges, vestments for clergy: A unique social enterprise hopes for a January startup in Baltimore | COMMENTARY

The idea of finding self-worth in selflessness — giving your life significance by valuing the lives of others — predates the current crisis and we should hope it survives. It’s what drives people to go above and beyond what they need to do for themselves and their families. It’s why, beyond paycheck and pension, millions of men and women choose to become teachers, doctors, nurses, social workers or first responders. It’s the root of volunteerism. It’s what sends men and women into the military or the Peace Corps. It’s the genesis of thousands of nonprofits. It’s the quiet power that gets things done every day.