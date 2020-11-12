Trump’s fraud claims an insult to millions of voters and thousands of elections officials around the country | COMMENTARY

The lack of concession by the incumbent, the frivolous lawsuits and the comfort rendered by Trump’s Republican enablers — all of that is insulting to the millions of Americans on all sides of the political spectrum who voted in the 2020 election. I’ll be more specific: It’s an insult to the thousands of men and women who give their time and diligence to seeing that our elections in cities and counties across the land are fair, honest and clean.