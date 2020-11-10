Here we go again: A contemptible elite keeps trying to kill Obamacare, even during a pandemic | COMMENTARY

If that’s too touchy-feely for you, I will go the common sense route: Even before the virus arrived, we had a health care crisis in the United States, with around 50 million people uninsured. Everyone who had insurance was, in some way, paying for those who could not afford it — up to an average of $1,100 a year in our premiums. We have been over this ground so many times, it hardly bears repeating: When the uninsured get sick and walk into a hospital for treatment, the hospital treats them and passes the cost along to the rest of us.