In facing pandemic, Hogan has been sensible, Trump reckless. Will that matter in 2024? | COMMENTARY

Harrington, a Democrat from the Eastern Shore, served as governor from 1916 until 1920. He supported Prohibition, putting him at odds with the famously pro-booze citizens of the Free State. His main achievement appears to have been the establishment of a ferry service across the Chesapeake Bay. The first boat was named for him, and a lunch aboard for 1,000 people was served during the inaugural crossing. The ferry did not sink, no one drowned, and Harrington left office without a blemish on his record.