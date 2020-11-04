Kim Klacik blows through nearly $5 million trying to defeat Mfume and gets stomped | COMMENTARY

Klacik came to fame in the summer of 2019, when she produced a video of trash-strewn, rat-infested areas of the city. She tweeted the video, and that led to a nasty Trump tweetstorm — is there any other kind? — about Baltimore, Cummings and the 7th District. Trump called Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” Klacik became an instant right-wing celebrity, picked up thousands of followers on Twitter and got an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” She eventually became a candidate for Congress, challenging Mfume in April’s special election and again in the 2020 general.