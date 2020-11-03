For Maryland Democrats, the robust voting affirms our election’s inviolable | COMMENTARY

“Is there any doubt which way Maryland is going to vote?” Sen. Ben Cardin, a lifelong Democrat, asked as he surveyed the long line of voters at Randallstown. The state is solidly blue, with twice as many Democrats as Republicans. And, while the number of independent voters has grown significantly, data from the Maryland State Board of Elections shows that, since September 2016, the ranks of registered Democrats in the state has increased by 117,846 while the number of Republicans has increased by only 1,001. And that’s during the tenure of a Republican governor.