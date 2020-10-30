On the BMA sale fail, Maryland millionaires, Tuesday’s election and a few other things nobody asked about | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but the Baltimore Museum of Art should hire a millionaire hunter to identify a new generation of donors. The museum’s proposed fundraising sale of Warhol’s “Last Supper” and other works has been called off, so the BMA still needs money for its mission. As I suggested to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra last year, there’s more money in Maryland than the view from Baltimore allows. The state consistently ranks near the top in resident millionaires, defined by Kiplinger, the financial publisher, as households with “investable assets of $1 million or more, excluding the value of real estate, employer-sponsored retirement plans and business partnerships.” There are 221,189 such households in the state, according to Kiplinger’s latest survey. That’s 43,000 more millionaires than just a few years ago. That’s new money, baby! In his memorable “Glengarry Glen Ross” monologue, Alec Baldwin put it like this: “The money’s out there. You pick it up, it’s yours. You don’t, I have no sympathy for you.”