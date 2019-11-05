Leaving aside Raras, whose crime was relatively recent, it’s reasonable to ask what purpose is served in keeping the over-80 men behind the walls. Biddle, Gibbs and Chesley committed their crimes more than 50 years ago, and Neal, likely the state’s most senior prisoner, went inside in 1983. What possible threat to public safety could these old guys pose? What is the public interest in keeping them locked up in the late stages of life? Or, are we keeping them behind the walls because they have no place to go?