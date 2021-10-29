Dan Rodricks: Just in time for Halloween — a photo of the Baltimore City Hall ghost | COMMENTARY

Before becoming director of legislative reference in the mid-1990s, he had been an associate city solicitor and, before that, a partner in a law firm. Aisenstark had engaged in the tedious but important work of charter revisions; he became adept at turning the language of legislation into the language of law. He had also served as chief author of legal opinions for one of Maryland’s finest and wisest attorneys general, Steve Sachs. It was Sachs who suggested I visit Mr. Aisenstark in City Hall. Sachs said I would be amused if not fascinated by Aisenstark’s keen interest in Cervante’s Don Quixote. Aisenstark’s office, Sachs said, was filled with dozens of books, artwork and artifacts related to the “Man of La Mancha.”