Through hard times, violence and virus, a stubborn and determined Baltimore still standing | COMMENTARY

But I admire the attempt to save the facades along Roland Avenue. It states a belief in the future we’re looking for. It shows some respect for the past. The buttressing urges patience and more patience — if we can just hold on, and hold on even longer, things will be better on the other side. We’ve had some bad luck, and a run of awful these last few years, but let’s keep everything from falling down and falling apart. I stand there in the light rain, marveling at the wooden bracing and at my city — determined, stubborn, still standing.