The time for arguing about Trump and Biden is over. It’s time to vote. | COMMENTARY

“The country is worse off than when he started four years ago,” said Shawana Spotwood, 37, married, mother of two kids and a resident of Middle River. It was about 7:30 a.m., and she was waiting in line to vote with about 150 other people at the Victory Villa Community Center. The long line of voters, almost all of them socially distanced, stretched along Compass Road, down a driveway and across a parking lot to the front door of the community center. It was the second day of early voting in Maryland. The morning wait to vote at Victory Villa was about 90 minutes.