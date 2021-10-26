Dan Rodricks: Marylanders should take pride in Brian Frosh’s righteous battles on behalf of the most vulnerable among us | COMMENTARY

There was his work, as a state senator and then as attorney general, against the cash bail system for criminal defendants. Maryland had thousands of people in jail because they were poor, not because they were dangerous or a flight risk. “People would get charged with a minor crime,” Frosh says, “and a judge would say, ‘OK, $2,500 — which means you pay a bail bondsman $250 — and you’re out until trial.’ Problem was, there were thousands of people who couldn’t scrape together $250 to get out of jail, go to work and take care of their family. The judiciary passed a new rule that said to every judge, ‘If you are going to impose a financial condition for someone’s release before trial you must, as a matter of due process, determine if they can meet that condition.’ And then I had to fight off the bail bondsmen in the legislative session that followed. … There are thousands fewer people in jail [today] than there were four or five years ago.”