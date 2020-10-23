Southwest will resume filling middle seats on flights. Is this a good idea? | COMMENTARY

More recently, while parked on a rural road and standing at the open hatch of my car, a man I’d never met walked up and started a conversation about trout fishing. He was not wearing a mask. Nor was I. (I was not expecting to encounter anyone at that relatively remote location.) I tried to be polite and listen to the fellow but found myself stepping around to the other side of the car to keep a safe distance. It was awkward. I probably should have asked the guy to step back or get a mask. But, since masks became part of a foolish American culture war, I have not yet worked out the formula for that important bit of social engineering — how to tell a stranger to back off without fear of offending.