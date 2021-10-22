Dan Rodricks: A western Maryland split to West Virginia would be expensive as well as foolish | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me for it, but here’s a little perspective on the results of that Hopkins study of Marilyn Mosby’s no-prosecution policy. The Baltimore State’s Attorney publicly declared that her staff would no longer take minor cases such as drug possession and prostitution. The Hopkins study looked at 741 defendants who benefited from Mosby’s policy and found that only a tiny percentage of them committed violent crimes within a 14-month period. That’s impressive, but it only underscores the fundamental flaw with zero-tolerance policing; people arrested for low-level offenses are not predisposed to more serious criminality. (Didn’t we already know that?) The report supports Mosby’s premise that arresting drug addicts makes little sense; it doesn’t mean the city is on the way to being less violent. The real test looms in the other half of the premise — that, relieved of having to enforce nuisance crimes, police and prosecutors can focus on the repeat violent offenders responsible for so much of Baltimore’s misery.