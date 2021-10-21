Dan Rodricks: Living Classrooms keeps a ‘great good place’ for kids and adults in Baltimore. It’s kind of overwhelming. | COMMENTARY

So it happened when we opened the door to Arndrea Hoyle’s sewing class at Living Classroom’s UA House on East Fayette Street. There were six women smiling through their pandemic masks, enthralled in learning to sew and enthusiastic about their projects. They broke out of a group around Hoyle at her sewing machine and quickly and pridefully showed me what they had made and what they were in the midst of making: dresses of bright prints, a quilted vest, colorful cloth shopping bags in time for Baltimore’s ban on plastic. There was chatter, there was laughter, and I took that as validation of what Living Classrooms achieves inside the big, busy building near the city’s main post office.