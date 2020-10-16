The restoration of American idealism starts with the kids | COMMENTARY

“Suddenly, I am thrust into a world of failed political leadership, of corruption and of suffering, all while from the comfort of my room, with a roof and my white, middle-class privilege keeping me safe from the harsh reality of the world. … Taking these months, away from the world, to learn about the faults and failings of my society, will come to define me in the future. … When the future finally comes about, I will exist in it as someone who would die fighting for a better world.”